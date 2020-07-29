1/1
George L. Finkbiner Jr.
1933 - 2020
George L. Finkbiner Jr.
June 26, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - George L. Finkbiner, Jr., died peacefully on June 26, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. He was born November 29, 1933 in Pottstown, PA, to George and Alice Finkbiner. George worked for 38 years for Ciba-Geigy Corp. in Toms River, NJ, retiring as a production foreman. He moved to Florida in 2007.
George loved all sports, but especially baseball. In his youth, he tried out for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He played on numerous baseball and later softball leagues well into his 50s. He read the sports section of the newspaper every day. As a young man, he enjoyed hunting with his father, brother and cousins.
George is survived by numerous family members; his loving children; Tom (Barbara) Finkbiner of Lovingston, VA, Teri Finkbiner of Toms River, NJ, and Peggy Teal Hilliard Steimle of Holly Springs, NC, his brother, Kenneth (Patty) Finkbiner of New Smyrna Beach, FL, sister, Carol (Gary) Kirby of Pottstown, PA, grandchildren; Tara Voci, Jonathan Finkbiner, Alison North, and great-grandson, Tyler Voci, and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his loving companion of 10 years, Jewel Nance, of Bradenton, FL, and his former wife, Shirley Finkbiner of Toms River. The family also wishes to acknowledge the love and friendship of his ex-wife, Lee Scaturro of Brick Township, NJ. George's son, Timothy Finkbiner, predeceased him in death.
George will be remembered for his kindness, his sense of fun, and his love of family.
A small ceremony will be held at Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home in Royersford, PA on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 1PM, followed by an interment with immediate family.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
01:00 PM
Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home
600 Washington Street
Royersford, PA 19468
610-948-7330
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dee Maffucci
Coworker
July 28, 2020
I had the please of meeting George when I worked at Dover Imaging in Toms River NJ. He was a very happy, pleasant man . He always came into the office with a smile and a joke. He was full of life and loved life and his family very much , and it showed how proud he was of all of them . RIP George ! ❤❤
Dee Maffucci
Coworker
July 28, 2020
George (Pop pop) was an incredible man. Always had a listening ear and a sense of humor like nobody else. He always had a funny story or joke whenever you saw him. He treated me like family from day one of meeting me and I don’t think I ever called him anything but Pop pop. Because to me, he was the grandfather I didn’t have growing up because my own passed when I very young. He will forever be in our thoughts because there was and never will be anyone like him ever again. I looked up to him and will strive to be like him in so many ways for the rest of my life. Rest easy Pop pop, I love and miss you greatly!

Thomas
Thomas
Family
July 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.1Cor1:3,4
July 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person, and Uncle. I will love you and miss you always. You and I Uncle George had a special Uncle and Nephew bond that will be with me forever. RIP Uncle G.
Love ya
Todd❤
Todd Kirby
Family
July 28, 2020
16On the first day you will hold a holy convention, and on the seventh day, another holy convention. No work is to be done on these days. Only what every person needs to eat, that alone may be prepared for you.
July 27, 2020
Pop pop I will miss you very much i wish Tyler had a chance to meet you as hes gotten older...RIP❤
Tara Voci
Family
