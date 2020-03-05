Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Montague (Monty) Blackketter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Montague (Monty) Blackketter George Montague (Monty) Blackketter, 82, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. Monty was born on February 16, 1938, to Douglas W. Blackketter, and Tomye (Whidden) Blackketter. Monty, a graduate of Manatee High School in 1956, and Magna Cum Laude from USF. He had an extensive decorated military career in the U. S. Coast Guard that included deployments to Vietnam, Cuba, Alaska, Caribbean and throughout the major waterways in the United States. Monty is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (Curry) Blackketter, and their three children; Kimberly Ann, Donna Jean, and Paul Anthony. He also is survived by two siblings, Ronald and MaryAnn (Candy), seven grandchildren: Katrina, Ryan, Matthew Cassondra, Chloe, Robert and Madison and six great-grandchildren. He loved and adored them all. While they were the light of his life, his love for his wife, Barbara, was first and foremost. After his passing, a note was found in a file Monty had prepared several years ago to be read upon his death. It reads: "To my wife: I'll never stop loving you. My life with you was perfect and if I could, I would do it all over again. See you on the other side. Love, your husband, Monty." Services will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 SR 72, on March 20, 2020 at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate and support your local veterans' organization or operationsecondchance. org, an organization near and dear to Monty's heart for their support of his son, Paul, in his time of need.

