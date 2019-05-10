Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Morris Hartin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Hartin George Morris Hartin, 98, passed away Wednes- day, April 17, 2019 in Wirtz, VA. George was born in Searcy, Arkansas, June 29, 1920. He was the son of Edward T. Hartin and Nannie Sue Morris-Hartin. After serving in the Army Air Corp from 1941 to 1945 George was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation, European-African-Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon, American Defense Service Ribbon and three Battle Stars. In 1946, George married Faye Hardee in Bradenton, FL. He worked for Eastern Airlines, National Airlines and retired as a pilot with Pan American Airlines in 1981. George and Faye enjoyed living in many states and traveled extensively. They were married 73 years. He is survived by his wife, Faye Hartin, their son, James Hartin and his wife, Stefani Hartin, their daughter, Carolyn Crabtree and husband, Tony Crabtree, daughter, Deborah Pettee and husband, Jim Pettee, along with five grandchildren, three great-grand-child- ren and a sister, Mary Herring. There will be a Memorial Service at Connar-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Ave, Rocky Mount, VA on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family suggests that memorial contributions be given in memory of George to The Salvation Army or to Hospice.

