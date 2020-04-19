George Patrick Dunne George Patrick Dunne, 37, of Palmetto, FL, passed away April 9, 2020. George was born in Manatee County, FL, firstborn of Dr. John and Maleta Dunne. He was a life-long resident of Manatee County. He did reside in other locations associated with his education and Military Service, but always considered Manatee County his home, which is where he resided upon his passing. He graduated from Bradenton Christian School in 2001 and attended Valley Forge Military Academy where he received an AA degree; after which, he enrolled at USF (Tampa, FL) where he earned his Bachelor's degree. George was a 1st Lieutenant in the Florida National Guard for approximately twelve years. During which time he was deployed to the Middle East in 2010, where he served as Brigade Surgeon. He was employed with Manatee County EMS prior to, and upon returning from his deployment. George served many communities throughout the Greater Tampa Bay area as a staff paramedic in various ERs to include Bayfront Medical Center, St. Petersburg, FL, Bardmoor ER in Largo, FL and as a regional burn unit specialist. His personal hobbies and interest were most always centered around boating, fishing, firearms and Star Trek movies; and most of all BBQing with friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John V. Dunne (M.D.) as well as his paternal grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Maleta Dunne, of Palmetto, FL; his younger sister, Erin Dunne, also of Palmetto, FL; his maternal grandparents, Rev. George Clark/Virginia "Mimi" Clark of Tallahassee, FL and his wife, Sarabeth (Russell) Dunne and their unborn child. According to his wishes, his remains will be cremated and entombed at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe, "George Dunne's Memorial Fund," is establish to create a college fund for their child. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 19, 2020.