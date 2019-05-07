Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George R. "Dick" DeVore Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



George R "Dick" DeVore Jr. George R. "Dick" DeVore, Jr., age 89, of Sunbury, Ohio and longtime area funeral director who wintered in Bradenton, FL passed away Sunday morning, May 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 6, 1929 in Columbus to the late George R. Sr., and Frances (Bentz) DeVore. One of 13 class members graduating from the Galena High School in 1947, he was a proud member of their Delaware County League Basketball 46-47 Championship Team. In 1956, he graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. Following in his father's footsteps, he became a second generation family funeral director and embalmer. He began his career serving in Galena in 1956 with his parents and the DeVore Funeral Home. In 1960 he came to the square of Sunbury and opened the second location the DeVore Funeral Home and expanded again in 1967 with opening of their Marengo chapel. In 1978, Dick and his wife, Phyllis took a leap of faith and built a new funeral home chapel at the intersections of St. Rt. 3 at 61 at the edge of Sunbury. Coming to Delaware in 1985, he purchased the former Pletcher Funeral Home. Along with his beloved wife, Phyllis, son, Garee; a third generation funeral director, and daughter, Beth, together side by side they operated the family concern until partnering with the Snyder family of funeral homes in 1993. As a longtime licensed funeral director, embalmer, and community steward, Dick served the needs of Delaware County families for 62 years. He was a gifted story teller, reminiscent of the past, and those events of days gone by; he will be remembered for always answering the call to duty in serving the needs of his community. Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife and supporter through thick and thin of 50 years: Phyllis J. (Griffin), son, Garee R. DeVore of Galena, daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" (Don) Kaltenbach of Marblehead, Ohio, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, Kris Farris, loving nephew, Lynn Farris, brother-in-law, Dave (Laura) Griffin of CA, special caregiver, Tammy Reedy, and a host of friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Joan, brother-in-law, Harold "Cobb" Farris, son, David Durrett, as well as, several loyal canines. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. with Masonic Services at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, where Services will follow 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Interment Sunbury Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430. For complete details pleases visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

