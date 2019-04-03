George R. Ibasfalean George R. Ibasfalean, 89, Bradenton, Fla., died March 29, 2019. Born in Monroe, MI he moved to Bradenton, FL in the 1950's and he was a devoted Bible student. He was a member of many Bible study groups and he died anticipating the return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is survived by his sons, Bryan (Jo) and Mark (Kim); his brother, Glen; his sisters, Mary and Edna; his four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. There will be no Local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George R. Ibasfalean.
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 3, 2019