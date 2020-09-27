George Ralph
September 20, 2020
Ellenton , Florida - George W. Ralph, 86, of Ellenton, FL, formerly of Belmont, MA and Somerville, MA, a retired police officer passed away from a long illness on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Husband to the late Joan (Currier) Ralph, father to the late Gregory Ralph, father to daughter, Linda Ralph and her spouse, Jeannette McWilliams of Byfield, MA, father to son, Alan Ralph and his wife, Karen of Cumming GA, grandfather to Jeffrey, Jason and Jamie Ralph of NH, Jesse Ralph of Cumming, GA, and great-grandfather to Haley Ralph of NH as well as many nieces and nephews. George served on the U.S. Navy from 1951-1954 aboard the USS Atka AGB 3 stationed in the Boston Navy Yard. He proudly served on the Belmont Police Dept. for 31 years specializing in Accident Investigation and Radar Operations. He retires in 1998 and moved to Bradenton, Florida with his wife where they lived for 6 years. George continued to reside in Florida after his wife's passing in March of 2008. George was an avid fisherman and wood crafter. He was a devout Baptist. He was kind and generous to all he met, always. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association
. Due to COVID, there will not be a Service at this time.