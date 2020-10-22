1/1
George Ronald "Ron" Cochran
1945 - 2020
Brandenton, Florida - Ron Cochran formerly from Knox, PA, passed away at home Sunday October 18, 2020 after an extended illness.
Ron was the son of the late Geraldine (Gerry) Sweitzer. He was born on December 5, 1945 in Grove City, PA.
He married Judith (Switzer) Cochran on May 7, 1965, who survives.
Ron loved old cars and putting on car shows.
Surviving are three daughters, Mrs. Steven (Terri) Simpson, Mrs. Stephen (Sue) Bice and Jennie VanHorn. Also surviving is a son Jonathon Cochran and wife Krystal.
Six grandsons and two step grandsons and three granddaughters.
One great granddaughter and three step great grandsons.
There will be no viewing and services will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Alzeheimer's Research Foundation.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sure am going to miss Ron he was like a second DAD to me
Robert blake
Family
