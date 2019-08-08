84, Palmetto, FL, transitioned on August 2, 2019. A retired U.S Army Veteran, he proudly served for 27 years. He is survived by his devoted wife, Frankie Craddock, daughters Marian Kinsey and Belinda Duval, and loving brother Carl Craddock. George’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00am at Bible Baptist Church; 1720 6th Ave Palmetto, Florida. The wake will be held on Friday, August 9th at Turner Chapel AME Church; 317 11th St W Palmetto, Florida from 6-8pm. The service is entrusted to Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th Street West, Palmetto, Florida.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 8, 2019