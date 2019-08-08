George Washington Craddock (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy to the Craddock family. May God..."
    - Larry Shannon
  •  
    - Venice Jones-McNair
  • "May GOD bless you with Peace and understanding at this..."
    - Rosa Rumph
Service Information
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL
34221
(941)-722-4960
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Turner Chapel AME Church
317 11th St West
Palmetto, FL
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Bible Baptist Church
1720 6th Ave West
Palmetto, FL
Obituary
84, Palmetto, FL, transitioned on August 2, 2019. A retired U.S Army Veteran, he proudly served for 27 years. He is survived by his devoted wife, Frankie Craddock, daughters Marian Kinsey and Belinda Duval, and loving brother Carl Craddock. George’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00am at Bible Baptist Church; 1720 6th Ave Palmetto, Florida. The wake will be held on Friday, August 9th at Turner Chapel AME Church; 317 11th St W Palmetto, Florida from 6-8pm. The service is entrusted to Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th Street West, Palmetto, Florida.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
