George William Conrad On March 19, 2019, CDR George William Conrad, USCG (Ret) age 82, died in his home in Bradenton, FL. Born June 12, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA, he was admitted to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Academy, New London, CT in 1954, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in 1958 as a mechanical engineer. In 1971, he was certified as a nuclear power plant engineer and was commissioned as Commander in 1973. Over his career he earned a Master of Business Administration in 1967, a Master of Public Health in 1979, and a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1985. After he retired in 1980 he held several management positions and worked for the National Transportation Safety Board as a marine investigator, and at Oak Ridge as a nuclear inspector. He was a member of the American Bar Association and was admitted to the state bars of Virginia and Tennessee and provided Guardian ad Litem pro bono services in Florida for many years. In addition to his love for education and business, George loved the USCG Academy Drum and Bugle Corps, which he founded in 1957. He was dedicated to serving others as Alumni Secretary for the USCG Class of 1958, frequent author of safety concerns and editorial contributor regarding current events, and advocate for other passionate concerns including constitutional law. He lobbied to improve conditions and recovery compensation for veterans, and to change Virginia law to provide child support through social security garnishment during his pro bono services. George was a competitive athlete, who coached and taught his children in soccer, swimming, running, and racquetball. He also enjoyed boating, bird watching, and ballroom and disco dancing. George was preceded in death by his father, George, mother, Edith (Gregory), and brother, Bill Gregory. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Irene Zoe; three children from his first marriage to Barbara, Patricia Conrad Jeffery (Scott), Steve Conrad (Cindy) and Kate Conrad (Andy Haun); three step-children, Keith Halpern, Stephanie Halpern, and Jennifer Halpern (Kelly Frederick); and three granddaughters, Amanda (Conrad) Collins, Megan (Conrad) Collins, and Rebekka Halpern. A special thank you to the Spinal Cord Injury Program of James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, Tampa, FL, and to the many care givers at home over the past seven years. Funeral and Services are to be scheduled at Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to: U.S. Coast Guard Academy Alumni Association (Class of 1958) at 47 Mohegan Ave., New London, CT 06320-8111 ( https://www.cgaalumni.org ). James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital Spinal Cord Injury Program at 13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa, FL 33612 (donation form https://www.tampa.va.gov/giving/index.asp Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Coast Guard Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

