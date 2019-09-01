George X. Soublis

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathies to the Soublis family. George was an..."
    - Christine McRoyan-Gruters
  • "George's smile and kindness graced many fond memories from..."
    - Nicholas Mezitis
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
George X. Soublis March 28, 1940 August 28, 2019 George passed away peacefully at the age of 79 surrounded by his wife, Paulene, of 53 years and his three daughters, Panayiota Soublis Corcoran (Joseph), Eleftheria Soublis Syros, and Theoni Soublis. He is the cherished grandfather (Pappou) of Dimitri, Alina, Caroline, Julianna, Christian, and Alissandra. George moved to the US from Kalamata Greece in 1965 where he began the legacy of El Greco. George was a founding member of St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church. George is also survived by three brothers, Nicholas (Stavroula) Soublis, Nickita (Panagiota) Soublis, Polizoi Soublis and a sister, Costandina (Polichroni) Kazantzi. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ilias Soublis and a sister, Theoni Vavouli. First Visitation will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 7:00 p.m. at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL. Second Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Palms Memorial Park, 140 Honore Ave. Sarasota, FL. For more information go to www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
