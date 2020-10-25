1/1
Gerald E. Streb
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Gerald E. Streb
February 11, 1932 - October 12, 2020
Formerly of Youngstown, Ohio - Gerald E. Streb Sr, 88, of Ellenton, FL formerly of Youngstown, OH passed away on October 12, 2020. Gerald was born on February 11, 1932 in Youngstown, oh to Frederic M. and Martha Ann Streb. Gerald worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube and later drove for Corroce Trucking. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; children: Brenda, Steven, and Wade Streb; and siblings: Bruce Streb,and Doreen Kyle. Gerald is survived by loving wife Ruth Nella Streb; children: Debbie Conway, Vicki Lenhart, Gerald Streb Jr., Eric P Streb, Connie Eva Streb,Sara Horvath and step- children: Buddy Killin, Kim Bradham and Wendy Cabaniss; 14 grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday October 27th at 11 am at Parrish United Methodist Church 12180 US-301, Parrish, FL 34219. Online condolences at Skywaymemorial.com


Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Parrish United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Skyway Memorial Funeral Home & Skyway Memorial Gardens
5200 Us Highway 19
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4543
