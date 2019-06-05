Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Ellis Sportsman. View Sign Service Information Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home 1221 53rd Ave East Bradenton , FL 34203 (941)-755-2688 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Ellis Sportsman Gerald Ellis Sportsman, 67, passed away on Thursday May 30, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. Gerald is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda, in Bradenton. He also leaves his sons, Dr. Scott Sportsman (PhD chemical engineering) and wife, Emily, and David 'Woody' Sportsman and wife, Eloise; three granddaughters, Shelia Sportsman, Joceline Sportsman, and Beryl Sportsman; six great- grands, Kelly Rose, Loki Azreal, Isabella Rowan, Raven Marie, Michael James and Mason Bryce; a brother, SSG Donald F. Sportsman, Jr., and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Born in Ft. Bragg, N.C. to Sgt. Donald F. Sportsman, Sr. (deceased) and Elsie Parker Sportsman (deceased) on June 23, 1951. Gerald married his high school sweetheart, Linda Giorgianni, in 1968 in Jacksonville, FL. Gerald and Linda had two sons, Scott Sportsman and Woody Sportsman. Gerald, following his dad's and brothers' footsteps, enlisted in the US Army in 1968. After basic and AIT, he graduated from NCOC as one of the youngest ever to come out with the rank of SGT. Gerald then completed Jump School and Special Forces Training, earning his green beret like his dad. Gerald then became a member of the 82nd at Ft Bragg. After his military career, Gerald transitioned to the electric motor and armature field where he worked on power and nuclear generators initially with Westinghouse and eventually General Electric Energy as a contract engineer. Gerald, true to his name, loved the outdoors; fishing, boating and scuba diving were his passion. He also loved grilling for his family and friends. Gerald will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. from the Event Center of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Ave E., Bradenton, FL. 34203. For more information go to

