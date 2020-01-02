Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald "Jerry" Gerspacher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald "Jerry" Gerspacher April 29, 1959- December 21, 2019 It is with much sadness that the family of Jerry Gerspacher announces that he has passed away. Jerry was born and raised in Medina, Ohio and eventually relocated to Florida in 1978, and then to Christiana, TN in 2008. He is survived by wife, Christine and sons, Michael and Christopher. Also survived by brothers Dennis (Dianne), Gary and Jack Gerspacher as well as sisters Kathy Osborn and Sandi Helmich all of Ohio. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Marjorie Willis Gerspacher and daughter Amy Gerspacher. The family wishes to thank all of Jerry's friends and coworkers for their kindness toward Jerry. Jerry was a considerate man who always thought of others. In his memory, the family wishes to request that all who loved him perform a simple random act of kindness for a friend, neighbor or stranger. No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions can also be made to , Nashville or Alive Hospice.

