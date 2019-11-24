Gerald M. Souders Sunrise 10/11/58 Sunset 10/19/19 In loving memory of our Dear Father, Gerald M. Souders, 61, whom went home to be with the Lord on October 19th 2019. He will be dearly missed by who all that knew and loved him. Survived by his father, Jerry Gresko, brother, Bobby Souders, his son, Shawn Souders, son-in- laws, Willie Davis and Jole Burchard, his two daughters; Desirae Davis and Dawn Burchard, and five grandchildren, Kane Souders, Alexia Davis, Cole Souders, Daevion Davis, and Kylee Burchard. Service will be held at First Community Church 1107 29th St E Palmetto FL, 34221. Time of Service 10:30AM to 12PM., Will be held on November 30, 2019. Service is open to the public.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 24, 2019