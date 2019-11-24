Gerald M. Souders (1958 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald M. Souders.
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
First Community Church
1107 29th St E
Palmetto, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gerald M. Souders Sunrise 10/11/58 Sunset 10/19/19 In loving memory of our Dear Father, Gerald M. Souders, 61, whom went home to be with the Lord on October 19th 2019. He will be dearly missed by who all that knew and loved him. Survived by his father, Jerry Gresko, brother, Bobby Souders, his son, Shawn Souders, son-in- laws, Willie Davis and Jole Burchard, his two daughters; Desirae Davis and Dawn Burchard, and five grandchildren, Kane Souders, Alexia Davis, Cole Souders, Daevion Davis, and Kylee Burchard. Service will be held at First Community Church 1107 29th St E Palmetto FL, 34221. Time of Service 10:30AM to 12PM., Will be held on November 30, 2019. Service is open to the public.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.