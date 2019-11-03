Geraldine “Gerri” Elaine Evans (Mcllveen) born on October 16, 1946 passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019. Those of you that knew Gerri, know that she lived her life selflessly caring for others. She is survived by her twin sister Georgene, her brother Frank, her sister Pat, her biological children Richard, William and Amanda. During her life she fostered 56 children and is survived by 6 of 7 of her adoptive children Tim, Monique, Gus, Dee and Ladale. Gerri is also survived by her 14 grandkids, Mariah, Naomi, Darrien, James, Madison, Michael, Tyler, Leonne, Alex, Adrian, De’Markius, Qa’Darrius, Ka’Nyja and Monai. We are asking that in lieu of flowers, that you make a donation in Gerri’s name to Volunteers of Hazlehurst Animal Shelter, PO Box 895 Hazlehurst, Ga 31539 Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 3, 2019