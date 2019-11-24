Geraldine Jordan Geraldine Jordan, 78, of Bradenton, FL passed away November 20, 2019. Born in Brainerd, MN, she moved to Bradenton in 1971 from Tampa, FL. She loved her family. Predeceased by her husband, Norton M. Jordan and her son-in-law, Jeffrey Busiere; survived by her sons, Norton S. and Jeffrey D. (Cathy); daughter, Melinda Busiere; brother, George (Debbie) Wickersham; sister, Beverley (Bill) Myers; nine grand- children and seven great- grandchildren. Memorial Services will be 2:00PM, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 24, 2019