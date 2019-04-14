Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Mae Spencer. View Sign

Geraldine Mae Spencer Geraldine Mae Spencer, 86, was promoted to glory on April 10, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1933 to David Dalzell and Sara Dalzell. Geraldine was a lifelong member of The Salvation Army. She is survived by husband of 62 years, Donald H. Spencer; son, Donald G. (Paula) Spencer; daughters, DonnaJoy (Tony) Perrotta; Geraldine (John) Dancer, Lynn (Luis) Rosa and Karen (Neal) Gower; twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 10AM, Monday, April 15, 2019 at The Salvation Army, 5328 24th Street East, Bradenton, Florida 34203. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Salvation Army Youth Programs, 5328 24th Street East, Bradenton, Florida 34203.

