Geraldine Pennell Wallace Former Portsmouth, NH resident, Geraldine Pennell Wallace, 77, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 9, 1941, in Lynn, Massachusetts to the late Delmore and Vera Pennell. Jerrie spent her formative and adult years in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and was a graduate of Portsmouth High School and Wilfred Academy in Boston, Massachusetts. Jerrie started her career as a hairdresser at Edith's and went on to build a successful business at Coiffures Unlimited with a partner. After retiring to Florida in 1994, Jerrie began the work for which she was most proud; a stylist to residents in a memory care facility. She truly loved being a caregiver to others and it was reflected throughout her lifetime. Jerrie was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, to which she was known as "Mimi". She loved spending time with her family which was always most important to her. Jerrie enjoyed life to the fullest and had a special gift working with her hands, whether it was refinishing woodwork, cooking special family meals or creating special needlepoint pieces. She leaves special and everlasting memories to her family and friends and will forever be missed. She was pre-deceased by her sisters, Joan Ellsworth of Fredericksburg, VA and Donna Dugas of Red Bank, New Jersey. Her survivors include her daughters, Kathleen Barry of Milton, Massachusetts, Sharon Herbert of Bradenton, Florida; granddaughter, Toni Morrill of Bradenton, Florida; great-grand- daughter Sabrina Lee Funsch; along with many nieces and nephews. At her request, there will be no Services.

