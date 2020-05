Gerda Eyer Gerda Eyer, 97, died at home on May 4, 2020. Born in Nuremberg Germany, she lived in Bradenton, Florida for 50 years. Despite her life's tragedies, she was always ready with a hearty laugh and radiant smile. A Jehovah's Witness, Gerda cherished God's creations. She is remembered as strong and determined yet hospitable and loving. Survivors are her beloved brother Alfred Bauer & wife Ingeborg; nieces Heidi Fritch & husband Gordon, and Kristina Bauer; her devoted caregivers; and many loving family, friends, and neighbors. A Memorial Service will be held by video conference Saturday May 16, 2020 at 4:30PM; for information please email gordyandheidi@gmail. com or leave a message at 865-457-6454. In lieu of flowers, please contribute online at donate.jw.org