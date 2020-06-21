Gerda Jungbauer Gerda Jungbauer, 82, passed away on June 12, 2020 from leukemia after a couple of weeks in at-home Hospice. Gerda was born in Dusseldorf, Germany, lived in England for a couple of years, and moved to the United States where she became a flight attendant for Pan American and then Delta. She was an avid world traveler either by herself, with her sister or one of her many friends. She was particularly fond of Hawaii. Since moving to Braden- ton in 1994, Gerda became deeply involved in Kirkwood Presbyterian Church. She loved the Lord and placed her whole life in the promises of the Resurrection. She was an elder, a tremendous witness for Jesus Christ, and when not involved with its outreach programs, she was an enthusiastic gardener who created lovely spaces that welcomed all into her home. Her birthday was on Christmas Day, and the phone never stopped ringing from all around the world: Germany, Italy, Brazil, Argentina, Hawaii, as well as, all of the time zones of the United States. She is sadly missed by the hundreds of people who knew and loved her. Services will held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to her beloved church: Kirkwood Presbyterian, 6101 Cortez Road West, Bradenton, FL 34210.



