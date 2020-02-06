Gert Zirkelbach, 86, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, passed away at the Sheridan in Bradenton, Florida on Monday, February 3, 2020. Born on October 6, 1933., Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 9:30am to 11am at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton. Funeral Services will be held immediately following Visitation at 11:00am. Interment will be private with family. Please Go to ManasotaMemorial.com to sign guest book.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 6, 2020