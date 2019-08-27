Gilbert Goldman Gilbert Goldman, age 92, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on August 25th, 2019, at Life's Path Hospice. Born in Bronx, New York on January 9th, 1927 to Irving and Kate Goldman, he served his country honorably in World War II. After leaving the Navy in 1946, he became a plumber, a trade he practiced for 43 years. In 1948, he met the love of his life, for 71 years, Sondra Harris, who he married on June 19th, 1951. He retired to Boynton Beach, Florida in 1990. On November 14th, 2003, he sacrificed one of his three grandsons, SPC Jacob Fletcher, on the altar of this country's freedom. He is survived by his loving wife, Sondra, his two cherished daughters, Illisa and Dorine, his grandchildren, Jason, Angie and Kyle, and great-grandchildren, Joe, Molly, Rory, Sadie, Aiden and Kylin. He will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery, with full military honors, at 10:00AM, on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019. wwwskyway memorial.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 27, 2019