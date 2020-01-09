GILBERTE (Gerrie) B. VALLE GILBERTE (Gerrie) B. VALLE, 87, of Ellenton, FL, passed away on December 29, 2019. Formerly of Walpole and Norfolk, MA. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Robert Valle, her cousin Marielle Sloper, and several in-laws, nieces and nephews. Gerrie was an avid gardener and an accomplished landscape artist, with special interest in rock walls, flowers and shrubs. Her former residence was a floral showcase, worthy of "Home and Gardens" interest. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 9, 2020