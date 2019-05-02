Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gina VanDyck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gina S. Van Dyck was born October 3, 1956 in Jamestown, New York to parents Walter and Anna Stanton. She married the love of her life Darrel Van Dyck and to their union of marriage Jessica and Derek Van Dyck were born. She was a volunteer at FELT (Feeding Empty Little Tummies). She loved her grandchildren very much. Gina was a free spirited person who would give you the shirt off of her back to help out and she never met a stranger. She was a great cook and a loving wife and mother. Gina is preceded in death by her parents and leaves cherishing memories to her husband of 35 years: Darrel; Children: Jessica (Curtis) Mathis and Derek (Amanda) Van Dyck; Grandchildren: Jazlyn, Landen, Curtis III and Ava; Sisters: Randi (Donnie) Thornton and Jayne (Kenneth) Lupson and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Viewing will be held 12:30pm Saturday, May 4, 2019 with Funeral Service 1pm Saturday, May 4, 2019 both at 720 Manatee Avenue West Bradenton, Florida 34205 under the full direction of Apostle I Funeral Home. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to FELT 936 14th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34205.

