Gisela M. Sweerus

Gisela M. Sweerus July 23, 1938 - September 26, 2019 Gisela Sweerus, 81, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Bloomfield, NJ, died September 26, 2019. She was born in Magdeburg, Germany to Elli & Erich Knape, and graduated from Bloomfield High School, NJ, in 1958. She loved gardening, needle work, was a conscientious worker, and was loving and devoted to her family. She is predeceased by parents, Elli & Erich Knape, and brother, Gerhart Knape; and is survived by husband, Cornelius "Neil" Sweerus Jr.; children, Beverly (Michael) Gee, Susan (Ken) Bolcar, and Donna Dean; grand-children, Andrew, Laura, Kristen, Katie, Kasandra, Angela, and Todd; great-grandchildren, Micah, Lucy, Ellie Rae, Jude, and Mia; and brother, Klaus Reinecke. Gisela's Committal Service will be held at 1PM, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
