Gladys Dean Owens Gladys Dean Owens, age 74, passed away peacefully on March 22nd, 2019, at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, FL. She was born October 20, 1944. She was survived by her loving husband, Jesse Owens, her sister, Renee McCloud, her three sons, William, Tommy and Eddie Haines and her two daughters, Vanessa Owens and Jessica Carberry. She also left a legacy of five grand-children, Nicholas Owens, Joshua, Abigail and Andrew Haines, and Joseph Carberry Jr., who she loved as her own. Gladys truly lived life to the fullest through her family, spending time with them and showing how much, she loved them. Gladys had a way of reaching people in a deep and positive way. She also welcomed many hearts into her family without judgement or prejudice. She was a kind woman to all, and loved her family and friends dearly. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, an unconditional loving mother, and a comforting grandmother.

