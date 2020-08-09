Glen Goforth
August 9, 1960 - August 1, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Glen Dale Goforth, 59, of Ellenton, Florida went to his eternal resting on August 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father the late Jesse Goforth and survived by his mother, Phyllis Goforth of Ellenton, Florida. Daughter, Jennie Bunce (Goforth), son-in-law, James Bunce, grandson, Dalton Bunce, granddaughter, Alanah Bunce, five brothers and many nephews and nieces.
Glen was an avid fisherman and loved to cast net mullet at Terra Ceia. He was a simple man and enjoyed the simple life.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.