Glen Goforth

August 9, 1960 - August 1, 2020

Bradenton, Florida -

Glen Dale Goforth, 59, of Ellenton, Florida went to his eternal resting on August 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father the late Jesse Goforth and survived by his mother, Phyllis Goforth of Ellenton, Florida. Daughter, Jennie Bunce (Goforth), son-in-law, James Bunce, grandson, Dalton Bunce, granddaughter, Alanah Bunce, five brothers and many nephews and nieces.

Glen was an avid fisherman and loved to cast net mullet at Terra Ceia. He was a simple man and enjoyed the simple life.





