Glenn David Tidwell passed away on June 6, 2019. Glenn is both a father and husband. He served in the Navy, and worked hard for his children and family he was always full of laughs. Glenn is leaving behind his two children Bodhi Tidwell, Clara Tidwell, wife Rachel Gordon, and her daughter Abby Gordon, his inseparable brother Nicholas Tidwell, and parents Kim Tidwell, Robert Tidwell. Also brothers Peter Tidwell, Jacob Tidwell, and sisters Taylor Simonson, and Dana Simonson. Glenn also had contact with his biological father Glenn Simonson and Dana Simonson. Glenn had many friends and associates too many to count and put into writing that will miss him as well. He will be missed, he is loved, he is forever in our hearts, we will see you someday soon. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Online condolences can be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 18, 2019