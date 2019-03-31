Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn D. Vitato. View Sign

Glenn Douglas "Doug" Vitato, born on May 4, 1954 in Louisville, Kentucky, to Beatrice Leslie and the late Onie Cyrus Vitato, JR, passed away at age 64 on March 15, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. Doug is survived by his mother Beatrice Leslie and stepfather, Richard Leslie, SR; sons, Alex Vitato (Kelly) and Paul Vitato (Jennifer); brother, Richard Leslie, JR (Virginia); and sisters, Sherry Klein (John), Joyce Jackson, Linda Spencer, Carol Burjan (Daniel), and Barbara Barkie. Doug grew up in Louisville Kentucky and attended Trinity and Eastern High Schools. In 1978 he moved to Bradenton FL. In his free time, he enjoyed many outdoor sports; riding and showing horses and especially scuba diving in the Florida Keys. One of Dougs greatest passions was cooking, and he loved to prepare meals for his large family and many friends. At an early age, he followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, father and mother into the construction business. After working for several large construction companies in Florida, he received his FL General Contractor license and opened his own company. His mother Beatrice Leslie would later join him in his business, and they formed the Vitato & Leslie Construction Company. As a dynamic mother-son team, they built custom homes throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties, using cutting edge Eco-friendly, insulated concrete form technology. Doug leaves a legacy in our community of houses and buildings both residential and commercial that he had a hand in building. Those who wish may donate in Doug's name to Tidewell Hospice House on 26th Street Bradenton. Friends and family are welcome to attend the celebration of life service, on Saturday, April 6 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 206 Second Street E, Bradenton, Florida, 34208 directly adjacent to Manatee Memorial Hospital.

