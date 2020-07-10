Glenn Graham Cobb, 87, was welcomed into heaven by His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Glenn was born January 12, 1933 in Sarasota, Florida and was preceded into Heaven by his father, Kelsey Graham Cobb; his mother, Theresa Eleanor (Amsden) Cobb and his brother, Cecil Eugene Cobb. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Marilyn Jacqueline "Jackie" (McDowell) Cobb, of Bradenton, FL; his 4 children, Rick(Claudia) of Holly Hill, FL, Ron(Denise) of Bradenton, Janet (Rod) of Palmetto, and John(Karen) of Parrish, FL; 16 grandchildren, Derick, Mary Elizabeth, Joshua, Timothy, Hannah, Rebekah, Josiah, Stuart, Jacob, Brian, Aaron, Ryan, Grace, Mitchell, Bethany and Curtis; 5 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Sarah Grace, Ellianna, Elizabeth and Jaydon. Glenn graduated from Sarasota High School in 1951 where he lettered in track, football, baseball and band. He ran track at Georgia Tech and graduated in 1955, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was commissioned at the age of 21 as an officer in the United States Navy. During the Korean War conflict he was deployed on a number of missions around the world on a Destroyer. After 3 years of active duty, he remained in the Naval Reserves for 19 years and rose to the rank of Captain. He worked for Florida Power and Light Company for 35 years, and then started Performance Technical Services, where he retired after 9 years. He started a Cub Scout pack and was the Scoutmaster for several years and played fast and slow pitch softball into his fifties. He enjoyed fishing and an occasional round of golf. He was an active member of West Bradenton Baptist Church for over 45 years where he served as a Deacon, taught Sunday School, New Members Class and sang in the choir. Glenn was a gifted Bible teacher, musician and joker extraordinaire. His life devoted to his Savior, his family, his friends and his country. He leaves behind a legacy of extraordinary service and a powerful example of what it means to be a man of God and will be immensely missed. Our enormous loss is Heaven's immeasurable gain. Visitation is 4-5PM Service to follow at 5PM Saturday, July 11 at West Bradenton Baptist Church, 1305 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. A private Burial with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday at Sarasota National Cemetery. All arrangements are entrusted to the direction of Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd St W, Bradenton, FL. 34209. Memorial donations can be made to the Launch Program at West Bradenton Baptist Church. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.