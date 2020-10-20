1/
Glenn Inkpen
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Inkpen
May 19, 1948 - October 1, 2020
Palmetto, Florida - Glenn H. Inkpen died October 1, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice Arcadia. Glenn is survived by a brother, Barry Inkpen and a sister of Halifax, Nova Scotia and a daughter Denise of Windsor, Ontario. He was preceded in death by his father, Foster R. Inkpen and Mother Mary C. Manual. Glenn was proud of his family and many projects that he helped build and maintain. Following Glenn's wishes there will be no service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved