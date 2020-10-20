Glenn Inkpen

May 19, 1948 - October 1, 2020

Palmetto, Florida - Glenn H. Inkpen died October 1, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice Arcadia. Glenn is survived by a brother, Barry Inkpen and a sister of Halifax, Nova Scotia and a daughter Denise of Windsor, Ontario. He was preceded in death by his father, Foster R. Inkpen and Mother Mary C. Manual. Glenn was proud of his family and many projects that he helped build and maintain. Following Glenn's wishes there will be no service.





