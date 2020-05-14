Gloria A. Smith
Gloria A. Smith Gloria A. Smith, 97, Port Charlotte, FL passed away May 4, 2020. She was born in born in Cicero, IL and was a broker in Real Estate. She is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Joseph B. Smith and her son, Terrence J. Prochaska. She is survived by her niece, Maggie and her daughter-in-law, Maureen Prochaska. Graveside Services will be 11:00AM Friday, May 15, 2020 in Manasota Memorial Park. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Manasota Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
