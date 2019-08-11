Gloria A. Wieboldt, 71, of Bradenton, FL, was ushered into Heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on July 30, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, MN, she moved to Bradenton in 1973 from Long Island, NY. She is survived by her husband of 52 ½ years, Robert; daughters, Karyn (Stephen) Britton and Kristin (Mark) Boss; Grammie’s boy, Caleb Boss; brother, Jim (Elaine) Norton; sister, Esther Pinson. A Memorial Celebrating Gloria’s Life will be held 6:30-9:00PM Friday, August 23, at Church of the Cross, 5051 26th St. W. Bradenton, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria’s name to carenetmanasota.com/donate/. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 11, 2019