Gloria Garman Musin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Garman Musin Gloria Garman Musin went to be with her Father in Heaven. She was an accomplished artist, comedian and Sunshine Lady, prayer warrior, and friend to all. She will be deeply missed by her five children and their families; Michael J. Hanley of Pittsburgh, PA children; Michelle and Ryan, Leah and David, Sam; Thomas W. Hanley of Palmetto, FL; Christine Hanley Batten (Charles) children; Josh, Ben and Kristina, Levi; Jon (Jennifer) Musin of FL children; Philip, Scott and Amanda; Melissa North (Todd) children; Sarah, Amanda and Jacob, as well as, seven great-grandchildren. Her Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved