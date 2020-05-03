Gloria Garman Musin Gloria Garman Musin went to be with her Father in Heaven. She was an accomplished artist, comedian and Sunshine Lady, prayer warrior, and friend to all. She will be deeply missed by her five children and their families; Michael J. Hanley of Pittsburgh, PA children; Michelle and Ryan, Leah and David, Sam; Thomas W. Hanley of Palmetto, FL; Christine Hanley Batten (Charles) children; Josh, Ben and Kristina, Levi; Jon (Jennifer) Musin of FL children; Philip, Scott and Amanda; Melissa North (Todd) children; Sarah, Amanda and Jacob, as well as, seven great-grandchildren. Her Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.



