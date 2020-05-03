Gloria Garman Musin
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Garman Musin Gloria Garman Musin went to be with her Father in Heaven. She was an accomplished artist, comedian and Sunshine Lady, prayer warrior, and friend to all. She will be deeply missed by her five children and their families; Michael J. Hanley of Pittsburgh, PA children; Michelle and Ryan, Leah and David, Sam; Thomas W. Hanley of Palmetto, FL; Christine Hanley Batten (Charles) children; Josh, Ben and Kristina, Levi; Jon (Jennifer) Musin of FL children; Philip, Scott and Amanda; Melissa North (Todd) children; Sarah, Amanda and Jacob, as well as, seven great-grandchildren. Her Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
I LOVE YOU MOM AND MISS U SO MUCH
What a wonderful friend. We miss her and always will. Peggy and Marty.
My MOm WAS THE ABSOLUTE BESTEST MOM EVER
Thomas Hanley 140 Lakeview drive , palmetto Fl 34221
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved