Gloria Griffin Gloria Griffin of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Succasunna, NJ died September 16, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Arthur; daughter, Suzanne (Don) of Bradenton, FL; son, Thomas (Diane) of Hopatcong, NJ; three grandchildren, T.J. (Adrienne) Griffin, Monica (Kevin) Carrington and Michael (Paige) Griffin; one great-grandchild, Maddox Michael Griffin and her sister, Mrs. Rita Stegman of Lynbrook, NY. There will be no Services. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 19, 2019