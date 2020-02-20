Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria J. Monaghan. View Sign Service Information DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME 2200 Trenton Rd Levittown , PA 19056-1421 (215)-943-7240 Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria J. Monaghan Gloria J. Monaghan passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 78. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mrs. Monaghan moved to Manatee County, Florida in 2007 and returned to the Lower Bucks County area in October 2019. She spent over 40 years employed as an LPN, working mostly at Lower Bucks Hospital and spent the remainder in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Mrs. Monaghan loved Disney and Tinkerbell. Beloved wife of the late Edward P. Sr., Mrs. Monaghan is the loving mother of Edward P. Jr., (Christine), Gloria Wright (Rob McGregor) and Dawn Monaghan (Joseph Jackson Jr.). She is the devoted grandmother of Melissa Polisano, Ryan and Jacquelynn McGregor, Taylor Devine, Kayla and Zachary McKay and Mason Monaghan; and the proud great-grandmother of Raelynn McCallister. Mrs. Monaghan will also be sadly missed by her niece, Susan Perri; nephew, Raymond Miller III; her dog, Molly; and her cats, Benny and Frankie. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 12:00 until 2:00PM at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd, Levittown. Interment will be held privately. Her favorite color was pink, so the family has requested that everyone wear something pink in her memory.

