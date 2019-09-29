Gloria Jean "Jeanie" Perry Gloria Jean "Jeanie" Perry, 74, went home to be with our Lord on Friday, September 13th, 2019. Jeanie was born to Mabel and Fred Bell on September 20, 1944 and is survived by her loving husband, Frank Sr., sons Frank Jr., and George Sr., (Kelly), four wonderful grandchildren: George Jr., Lacy, Savannah, and Landon, two sisters, Charlotte Williams of Freemont, Ohio and Nancy Bell of Homestead, Florida and many nieces (great-nieces) and nephews (great-nephews). She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Marvin Bell, Tony Bell, William Bell, and Louie Bell. Jeanie was born in Philippi, West Virginia and married Frank Sr., on August 11, 1969 and the loving couple just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. There will be a Viewing at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36th Ave E, Ellenton, FL 34222 on Friday evening, October 4th, 2019 from 5PM-7PM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 12001 69th St E, Parrish, FL 34219, on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the youth program of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Parrish or the youth program of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Palmetto.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 29, 2019