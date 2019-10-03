Gloria Jean "Jeanie" Perry (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Obituary
Gloria Jean "Jeanie" Perry Gloria Jean "Jeanie" Perry, 74, went home to be with our Lord on Friday, September 13th, 2019. There will be a viewing at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36th Ave E, Ellenton, FL 34222 on Friday evening, October 4th, 2019 from 5PM-7PM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 12001 69th St E, Parrish, FL 34219, on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to the youth program of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Parrish or the youth program of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Palmetto.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Ellenton, FL   (941) 722-6602
