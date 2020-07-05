1/
Gloria M. Wagner
It is with sadness we share the news of the death of our mother, Gloria Mae (Kozma) Wagner, on June 17, 2020. Mom was born in Flint, Michigan and she and dad owned and operated motels in Mackinaw City, St. Ignace and Alma, Michigan. After our father Mike passed in 1994 mom settled in their home in Florida and worked in Sarasota County Schools as a clinic aide until her retirement. She was a wonderful loving mother, a strong lady, a sister to Jeannine and Charles, a grandmother to Tammy, Brian, Jackie, Kelly, and Michael, a great-grandmother to Beverly and Stephen, a mother-in-law to Annette, a best friend to Charlotte and a role model to us all. We are grateful that we were able to spend Mother’s Day weekend with her and tell her she was the best mom we could have asked for. She told us she raised three great kids. We three will miss her very much. Steve, Lynne and Michelle Wagner

