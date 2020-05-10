Gloria Musin Gloria Musin went to be with her Father in Heaven where she joined her beloved husband, Bill Sheets. Gloria's family extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Sheets family and Bill's friends for giving our Mom some of the happiest memories of her life. We shall treasure them forever. Her Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.



