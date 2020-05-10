Gloria Musin
1937 - 2020
Gloria Musin Gloria Musin went to be with her Father in Heaven where she joined her beloved husband, Bill Sheets. Gloria's family extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Sheets family and Bill's friends for giving our Mom some of the happiest memories of her life. We shall treasure them forever. Her Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 3, 2020
In honor of the life that Gloria and her beloved Bill shared, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the Sheets family. They are together at last! <3
Melissa North
May 2, 2020
I LOVE YOU MOM AND MISS U SO MUCH
April 30, 2020
What a wonderful friend. We miss her and always will. Peggy and Marty.
April 30, 2020
My MOm WAS THE ABSOLUTE BESTEST MOM EVER
Thomas Hanley 140 Lakeview drive , palmetto Fl 34221
