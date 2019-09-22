Gloria Traylor Gloria Traylor went to be with her Lord, Saturday September 21, 2019. She is survived by her son, Harry (wife, Jeannette), sisters, Betty and Etta, grandchildren, Lena and Lizzy, great-grandchildren, Cole, Peyton and Layla. Originally from New York, NY she came to Miami, FL in 1957 and moved to Sarasota, FL in 1988. Services to be held at Crossroads Christian 1400 10th Street West Palmetto, FL at 11AM Tuesday September 24th, 2019. Covell Funeral Home.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 22, 2019