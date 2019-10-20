Gordan B. Hess Sr. of Bradenton passed away on October 11, 2019. He was also affectionately known as "Flash Hess", "The Banana Man", "The Yellow Man" He is survived by his loving children: Gordan Jr. and Deborah. As well as his grandchildren Harlie Hess and Jacob Dean, extended family ,and friends. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was also known as "Razorback" in the C.B. community. Visitation will be held at Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel on Thursday October 24, 2019 from 4-6 pm. Services will be at Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday October 25, 2019 at 10:30 am. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 20, 2019