Gordon Richard Daugherty Gordon Richard Daugherty, 86, of Palme- tto, FL, born in Blossburg, PA on 1/19/1933, died 3/29/2019 in Bradenton, FL. Gordon was the son of John A and Marian Wilcox Daugherty, loving husband of Sylvia Suhr Daugherty. He graduated from Wellsboro Jr-Sr High School, Wellsboro, PA in 1952 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952. M/Sgt Daugherty worked in Aircraft Maintenance and was serving as Flight Engineer at the time of his retirement on 4/1/1973, when he and his family returned to Wellsboro. M/Sgt Daugherty was awarded the Air Medal for meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight in support of South East Asia, having flown 59 combat airlift missions to Vietnam from 1965-1972. He flew 5,000 hours on the C-135 and C-141 aircrafts as a Flight Engineer. Gordon served as an ordained Deacon in the First Baptist Churches of Wrightstown, NJ, Wellsboro, PA, and Palmetto, FL and served on many Construction Mission Trips to the Dominican Republic. He was a Scout Master in Troop 911, Wellsboro, PA, for 26 years and was awarded the BSA Silver Beaver Award. Gordon loved fishing, hunting, NASCAR racing, woodworking and oil painting. After retirement Gordon worked for Niles Lumber Co, was co-owner of Kilburn-Daugherty Contractors, and worked at Patterson Lumber Co. He and his wife moved to Palmetto, FL in 1997. Gordon joined Ossea Masonic Lodge, F. & A. M. #317. He especially loved his family who will miss him greatly. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia of 61 years, his sons, Stephen (Evelyn) Daugherty and Thomas (Dawn) Daugherty, his grand-children, Christen Fleming Gause and Justin Gause, Courtney Fleming (Matt) Walls, Erin Fleming, Ryan Riley, Malissa Riley (Morris) Ross II, Ryan Daugherty, and his great-grandchildren Maielyn, Madelyn & Morris Ross III, Madison, Ethan and Abigail Gause, and Olivia & Harper Walls; brother-in-law, Frederick (Lois) Suhr, a niece, Connie (Anthony) Boiano. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Mission Fund at First Baptist Church, 1020 4th St W, Palmetto, FL 34221.

