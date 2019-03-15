Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gran Fuller. View Sign

Gran Fuller On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Gran Fuller, loving father of one child, passed away at the age of 60. Gran was born on September 18, 1958, in Pensacola, FL, to Gran and Barbara Fuller. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from The Pennsylvania State University in State College, PA in 1981, and worked in the defense industry for over 30 years for Raytheon. While in high school, Gran was a member of the National Honor Society and participated in bowling, golf and tennis. Beyond high school, Gran was an enthusiastic and avid Penn State Nittany Lions football fan and also enjoyed baseball, hockey and auto racing. Later in life, Gran enjoyed spending quality time with his daughter, Jordan. Gran was preceded in death by his father, Gran. He is survived by his mother, Barbara, his daughter, Jordan, his three brothers, Greg, Gary, and George, and his sister, Laura.

