Grant Arlen Treiber Nov. 17, 1956 Aug. 21, 2019 Grant passed away on August 21, 2019 in his Venice home. He was born in Hawarden, IA, he was son of Muriel and Elmer Treiber. He attended Nicholson High in Bradenton, FL and graduated from FSU. He was owner and operator of Window Decor. He is survived by his wife, Diana Treiber, children, Hannah and Stephanie Treiber, grandchildren, Hunter Trieber and Emma Vece of Venice, FL, also by his sisters, Lila Vandecar and Mary Grobleski of Morganton, NC. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 14, 2019 from 1 to 4 PM at Window Decor, 1212 E. Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 8, 2019