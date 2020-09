Greg Standley

September 2, 1962 - August 20, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Greg was born in Delaware, OH raised in Dublin, OH. He has been in Bradenton, FL since 1980. He was the son of the late Clarence and Mary, brother of Jeff and the late Melanie Knoll. He was the husband to Heather, loving father to Kyra, Krystal and Jeremy. Papa to Elena and Nova.

Greg will be missed by all.





