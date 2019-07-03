Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Alan Hall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory Alan Hall was born May 16, 1960, in Boston, the second of three children of Chuck and Jean (Dickson) Hall. Living in several states with his family throughout his childhood years, he graduated from Satellite High School and called Florida home. Greg was a devoted and loving husband, father and friend. Married to Eleana Najmy Hall for 20 years, they lived a storybook romance. Their two teenage sons, Ben and Sam, were the pride of his life, and he was deeply involved in their activities over the years. From his earliest teen years, Greg held firm to his vision of becoming an architect. Graduating with a Masters in Architecture in 1986 from the University of Florida, with a focus on Historic Preservation and Restoration, he proceeded to fulfill his professional dream with over thirty years of successful architectural contributions, both in Florida and nationwide. Before starting his own design firm, Greg worked for several large and small architectural firms in Cape Canaveral, Jacksonville, and Sarasota Florida. In 2003 Greg founded Hall Architects where he served as President and Principal Architect. His work was founded on the belief that architects are stewards of the built environment, responsible for enriching the community through well-considered, creative, and dedicated work. This focus earned Greg and the team of architects at Hall Architects much professional acclaim. Greg volunteered his time to his parish, St. Martha Catholic Church, The Bishop Museum where he served on the executive board, The Argus Foundation, and many other civic and architectural volunteer efforts. Gregory Hall, deeply devoted to his family and community, will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Eleana; sons, Benjamin and Samuel; mother, Jean; brother, Jeffrey (Jane); sister, Suzanne (Mark) Stout; nieces and nephews; and his family-by-marriage (Najmy) who were like brothers and sisters to him. Greg is predeceased by his father, Chuck. A visitation for family and friends will be at Toale Brothers in downtown Sarasota on Friday, July 5 from 4:30 to 7:00pm and a funeral Mass will be held at St. Martha Catholic Church on Saturday, July 6 at 10:30am. Friends may send condolences to the family at

