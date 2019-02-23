Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Lee Haldeman. View Sign

Gregory Lee Haldeman "If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the results of a hundred battles" Sun Tzu (The Art of War) After a hundred epic battles of his own, Gregory Lee Haldeman died peacefully in his home he shared with his partner, Kim Harshbarger on February 19th, 2019 He dubbed the home the "Paradise Motel" as he was proud and more than happy to open it to anyone. Greg was born on March 31st, 1949 to Jack and Ruth Haldeman in Neenah, Wisconsin. He attended St. Mary's Catholic High School and played varsity basketball and tennis. He then went on to spend four years at St. Norbert College as a history major. He started R.O.T.C as a college freshman and stayed in the military as an Army Reservist and retired as a Captain in the army reserves. Greg made lifelong friends as an Alpha Delta Gamma and was very proud to be a brother in his fraternity. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Jack. He leaves behind his partner, Kim Harshbarger, his mother, Ruth, his sister, Mary (Susan), and his three children: Betsy (Everett) Henkel, Christy (John) Hughes, and Eric (Kristyn) Haldeman. He also leaves behind six grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Sawyer, Brady, Knox, Landon, Everett IV, and Hartley. They relish in the inappropriate jokes and worldly advice their father was well known for. His repetition of the same story was questionably old age or basic character. They will honor their father by repeating the same stories to their children for generations. Greg is in heaven playing competitive games of tennis, enjoying Mim's burgers and Manhattans. He died knowing that golf was the greatest sport on the planet, and that the Dallas Cowboys were robbed of many Superbowl wins during his lifetime. Greg opened his home and his arms to everyone. He was the man you called if you needed a lawyer even though he wasn't one, or if you just needed advice on buying a golf club. If there was one last thing his family could tell him, it would be that they are putting him on an airplane for his Naperville services and there's nothing he can do about it. His fortune of golf polo shirts will be divided evenly amongst the children. A Celebration of Life will be held in Bradenton, FL and Naperville, IL. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to either of the following two charities: Greg regularly contributed to:Little Friends: www.littlefriendsinc.org and V Foundation for Cancer Research: www.jimmyv.org Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 23, 2019

